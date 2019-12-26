Global  

Hong Kong protesters gather for free Christmas dinner: We're family now

Jerusalem Post Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Hong Kong protesters gather for free Christmas dinner: We're family nowThe protesters are angry about what they see as an encroachment by China on the wide ranging autonomy Hong Kong was guaranteed under a "one country, two systems."
Hong Kong police use tear gas, pepper spray to disperse protesters on Christmas Day [Video]Hong Kong police use tear gas, pepper spray to disperse protesters on Christmas Day

Hong Kong anti-government protesters marched through Christmas-decorated shopping malls chanting pro-democracy slogans on Wednesday as police fired tear gas to disperse crowds gathering on nearby..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:13Published

Hong Kong wakes up after Christmas Eve clashes [Video]Hong Kong wakes up after Christmas Eve clashes

Protests leave a trail of destruction on Christmas Day after clashes spilled out across malls and the tourist hub in Hong Kong the night before. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:13Published


'We're all family now': Protesters gather for free Christmas dinner in Hong Kong

Hundreds of anti-government protesters and their supporters gathered outside a tiny restaurant in Hong Kong for an unconventional Christmas dinner, sharing paper...
Reuters

Hong Kong protesters tear-gassed during Christmas Eve demonstration

Hong Kong police have fired tear gas to disperse Christmas Eve protesters as scuffles broke out in shopping malls in the Tsim Sha Tsui tourist district.
SBS


nationalpost

National Post Hong Kong protestors gather like family around plates of noodles, fried chicken, pudding for Christmas… https://t.co/IF5yuU5tdu 3 minutes ago

LorettaBower3

Loretta Bower RT @Jerusalem_Post: "#HongKongers are more united this #Christmas (than) in previous years," the owner of Kwong Wing Catering told Reuters.… 4 minutes ago

twosheeep1

twosheeep ‘WE’RE ALL FAMILY NOW’: Hong Kong protesters gather for free Christmas dinner - https://t.co/mfpTOohZCM 6 minutes ago

DemocracyMotion

Democracy In Motion ‘We’re all family now’: Protesters gather for free Christmas dinner in Hong Kong December 26, 2019 HONG KONG (Reu… https://t.co/0kmLCLT7T0 8 minutes ago

RCILeaksOrg

Anonymou5🏴‍☠️ RT @STcom: 'We're all family now': Protesters gather for free Christmas dinner in Hong Kong https://t.co/GLZbhxHg8Y 8 minutes ago

bmorriso

Bob Morrison RT @Reuters: 'We're all family now': Protesters gather for free Christmas dinner in Hong Kong https://t.co/4sMF7fgjmc https://t.co/1Hc9sAYq… 9 minutes ago

ThePeach_ca

The Peach “We’re all family now”: Protesters gather for free Christmas dinner in Hong Kong https://t.co/8Ur6nfCiZv 11 minutes ago

conlibrarian

ConservativeLibrarian ‘We’re all family now’: Protesters gather for free Christmas dinner in Hong Kong https://t.co/ClhKVuP2Oz 14 minutes ago

