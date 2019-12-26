The geostrategic achievements of Azerbaijan and the TANAP project Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

Within the South Caucasus, Azerbaijan, with its natural gas and oil resources, is of particular importance in terms of energy as a key supplier for Western markets.

; Within the South Caucasus, Azerbaijan, with its natural gas and oil resources, is of particular importance in terms of energy as a key supplier for Western markets. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this