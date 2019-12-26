Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Japan executes first foreigner in over a decade

Jerusalem Post Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Japan executes first foreigner in over a decadeA 40-year-old Chinese man convicted of murdering a family of four became the country's first foreigner to be executed since the disclosure of details on sentences carried out began in 2007.
;
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Japan executes first foreigner in years, a Chinese man who killed a family

Japan executes first foreigner in years, a Chinese man who killed a familyTOKYO (Reuters) - Japan on Thursday executed a 40-year-old Chinese man convicted of murdering a family of four, in the country's first execution of a foreigner...
WorldNews

Japan hangs Chinese man in rare execution of foreigner

The Chinese man, who murdered a family of four, is the first foreigner to be executed in 10 years.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.