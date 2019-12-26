Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Rough seas and flooding: Winter storm batters Israel

Haaretz Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Twenty centimeters of snow were recorded Wednesday overnight in Mount Hermon on the Golan Heights
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

peterpobjecky

peter pobjecky - #FreeAssange RT @haaretzcom: Rough seas and flooding: Winter storm batters Israel https://t.co/5V3cS2n8Hr 18 minutes ago

haaretzcom

Haaretz.com Rough seas and flooding: Winter storm batters Israel https://t.co/5V3cS2n8Hr 31 minutes ago

JComm_NewsFeeds

Jewish Community Rough seas and flooding: Winter storm batters Israel: Twenty centimeters of snow were recorded Wednesday overnight… https://t.co/joYraJhlzt 50 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.