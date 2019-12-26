Rough seas and flooding: Winter storm batters Israel Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

Twenty centimeters of snow were recorded Wednesday overnight in Mount Hermon on the Golan Heights 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this peter pobjecky - #FreeAssange RT @haaretzcom: Rough seas and flooding: Winter storm batters Israel https://t.co/5V3cS2n8Hr 18 minutes ago Haaretz.com Rough seas and flooding: Winter storm batters Israel https://t.co/5V3cS2n8Hr 31 minutes ago Jewish Community Rough seas and flooding: Winter storm batters Israel: Twenty centimeters of snow were recorded Wednesday overnight… https://t.co/joYraJhlzt 50 minutes ago