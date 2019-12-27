Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Japan to send warship and planes to the Middle East

Jerusalem Post Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Japan to send warship and planes to the Middle EastThe warship and aircraft will be used to ensure safe passage for Japanese vessels
;
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Japan to send warship, aircraft to Middle East to protect vessels

Japan will send a warship and patrol planes to protect Japanese ships in the Middle East as the situation in the region, from which it sources nearly 90% of its...
Reuters

Japan to deploy warship and planes to Middle East

Japan's government confirmed it would send a destroyer and two patrol planes to the Middle East to protect ships in volatile seas off the coast of Iran. The...
Deutsche Welle


Tweets about this

DemocracyMotion

Democracy In Motion Japan to send warship, aircraft to Middle East to protect vessels December 27, 2019 By Kiyoshi Takenaka TOKYO (R… https://t.co/0Asij9NUWZ 3 minutes ago

YahooSG

Yahoo Singapore Japan aims to start the operation of the patrol planes next month, while the destroyer will likely begin activities… https://t.co/oLkGK2UMk7 4 minutes ago

Eric25178848

Eric RT @Jerusalem_Post: The #Japanese government aims to start the operation next month. https://t.co/8AJKxfmYgB 6 minutes ago

_1BUV

💥💥💥💥💥🔭🤖⓵ⒷⓊⓋ🌎📡💥💥💥💥💥 #Japan’s cabinet has approved a plan to #Send its warship and surveillance #Planes to the #Middle #East, framing th… https://t.co/XFRiwNtoyf 39 minutes ago

AlphaPatriotUS

❌John🇺🇸Patrick🇺🇸Henry❌ RT @AmericAnon57: JAPAN TO SEND WARSHIP AND PLANES TO THE MIDDLE EAST By REUTERS December 27, 2019 https://t.co/jpdI16QHOb 51 minutes ago

TexasStallion2

Debbe Long RT @ArutzSheva_En: Japan to send warship and planes to the Middle East https://t.co/wA8qGOLKam 1 hour ago

by_report

Armageddon Report By James Metcalf Japan to send warship and planes to the Middle East https://t.co/SbweoMnh5h 2 hours ago

djiro_politico

[email protected]大悪魔 RT @nevermore1dream: Japan to send warship and planes to the Middle East - Israel National News https://t.co/I0baVH4raj 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.