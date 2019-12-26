Global  

Qatar- White Sox, Encarnacion reportedly agree to a one-year, $12mn deal

MENAFN.com Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) The White Sox agreed to terms Wednesday on a one-year, $12 million deal with veteran slugger Edwin Encarnacion, according to reports, adding another formidabl...
News video: White Sox Sign Edwin Encarnación to One-Year, $12 Million Deal

White Sox Sign Edwin Encarnación to One-Year, $12 Million Deal 01:12

 White Sox Sign Edwin Encarnación to One-Year, $12 Million Deal. The Chicago White Sox have reportedly signed Edwin Encarnación on for $11 million, with a possible bonus worth another $1 million. The three-time All Star will join a Chicago lineup that includes Tim Anderson and Jose Abreu. Last...

