Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

India- Uttar Pradesh: Security beefed up, internet cut-off in some areas

MENAFN.com Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
(MENAFN - NewsBytes) The Uttar Pradesh government doesn't want to leave anything to chance and has made elaborate preparations to deal with protests which could spark after Friday ...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Anti-CAA stir: ‘Wanted’ posters in Varanasi to nab violent protesters [Video]Anti-CAA stir: ‘Wanted’ posters in Varanasi to nab violent protesters

Uttar Pradesh police has pasted posters to seek help in identifying people who indulged in violence during anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:12Published

‘Introspect’: PM Modi’s message to anti-CAA protesters in Uttar Pradesh [Video]‘Introspect’: PM Modi’s message to anti-CAA protesters in Uttar Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke on violence in Uttar Pradesh during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests. Speaking at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University in Lucknow, PM Modi..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

North Indian state imposes lockdown after deadly protests

NEW DELHI (AP) — Paramilitary and police forces were deployed and the internet shut down Friday in Muslim-majority districts in the north Indian state of Uttar...
Seattle Times

Citizenship Act protests: Section 144 in parts of Delhi; mobile internet, SMS services suspended in 21 UP districts

As part of its precautionary measure ahead of the reported masisve protests after the Friday prayers, the Uttar Pradesh and Delhi Police beefed up the security...
Zee News


Tweets about this

Nabselbennani

Leben RT @cjwerleman: Watch Indian police in Uttar Pradesh drag an elderly and disabled Muslim man during protests against India's anti-Muslim ci… 31 seconds ago

newsenseme

No name Anti-CAA protests: High alert in Uttar Pradesh ahead of Friday prayer, Internet suspended in 21 districts https://t.co/u7kS40kFrm 1 hour ago

bhayyashah

Bashir Alam RT @cjwerleman: Indian security forces brutally assault those peacefully protesting the government's anti-Muslim #CitizenshipAmendmentAct i… 1 hour ago

KIMO79KIMO

Karim RT @DailySabah: India deploys security forces, shuts down internet in Uttar Pradesh state after deadly protests https://t.co/TegyIt51eC 2 hours ago

DibyajyotiP2015

Dibyajyoti Panda RT @Oneindia: #CAAProtests: Paramilitary forces, drones beef up security in Uttar Pradesh to prevent clashes after Friday prayers #UttarPr… 2 hours ago

LtdMu

Selena Gomez'S Fan. RT @IndiaToday: The state was placed under a thick security cover with deployment of central paramilitary forces in sensitive areas. https… 2 hours ago

IndiaToday

India Today The state was placed under a thick security cover with deployment of central paramilitary forces in sensitive areas… https://t.co/aImfDXjKfS 3 hours ago

DailySabah

DAILY SABAH India deploys security forces, shuts down internet in Uttar Pradesh state after deadly protests https://t.co/TegyIt51eC 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.