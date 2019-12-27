Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Movie review: Akshay, Kareena deliver solid 'Good Newwz'

Khaleej Times Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
'Good Newwz' is definitely a must-watch for those who enjoy laugh-out-loud movies.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Good Newwz | No Rating Movie Review | Akshay Kumar | Kareena Kapoor Khan | Diljit Dosanjh | Kiara Advani

Good Newwz | No Rating Movie Review | Akshay Kumar | Kareena Kapoor Khan | Diljit Dosanjh | Kiara Advani 04:55

 Good Newwz brings glad tidings – we get a talented cast led by Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan, a story that resonates with parents and those desperate to begin their family, and a delightful mix of comedy and emotions that never gets preachy.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Akshay Kumar shares new poster of 'Good Newwz' wishes his fans Merry Christmas [Video]Akshay Kumar shares new poster of 'Good Newwz' wishes his fans Merry Christmas

Actor Akshay Kumar on Wednesday shared the new poster of his upcoming film 'Good Newwz' on Instagram.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:46Published

Kareena Kapoor Khan What I Eat in a Day Good Newwz Pinkvilla Lifestyle Bollywood [Video]Kareena Kapoor Khan What I Eat in a Day Good Newwz Pinkvilla Lifestyle Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan What I Eat in a Day Good Newwz Pinkvilla Lifestyle Bollywood

Credit: Pinkvilla     Duration: 03:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

When Kareena spat on Akshay during 'Good Newwz' shoot

Mumbai, Dec 18 (IANS) On the upcoming episode of "The Kapil Sharma Show", actor Akshay Kumar shared a funny anecdote about his and Kareena Kapoor Khan's banter...
Sify

Good Newwz box office occupancy report: Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor's film starts on a good note

The occupancy in the multiplexes is very compared to single screens as Good Newwz is primarily targeted towards metro-cities. Since positive reviews are flowing...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •DNAMid-Day

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.