Kuwait- Kazakhstan plane crash kills 12 individuals, 49 injured

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- At least 12 people died and 49 others injured in a Kazakhstan plane crash on Friday.Kazakhstan-based carrier Bek Air, ...



