Kuwait- Kazakhstan plane crash kills 12 individuals, 49 injured

MENAFN.com Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- At least 12 people died and 49 others injured in a Kazakhstan plane crash on Friday.Kazakhstan-based carrier Bek Air, ...
News video: At least 12 dead in Kazakhstan plane crash

At least 12 dead in Kazakhstan plane crash 01:06

 At least 12 people were killed and more than twenty hospitalized after a plane operated by a local airline crashed in Kazakhstan on Friday. Jayson Albano reports.

Bek Air plane crashes near Kazakhstan's Almaty airport [Video]Bek Air plane crashes near Kazakhstan's Almaty airport

Kazakhstan's aviation agency said at least 12 killed after plane, heading to Nur-Sultan, lost altitude during takeoff.

Almaty airport says 7 killed in Kazakhstan plane crash

MOSCOW (AP) — Almaty International Airport said seven people died on Friday in the crash of a Bek Air plane in Kazakhstan. The aircraft had 100 passengers and...
Seattle Times

Kazakhstan plane crash: Bek Air plane comes down near Almaty airport

Kazakhstan plane crash: Bek Air plane comes down near Almaty airportA plane with 100 people on board has crashed in Kazakhstan, airport officials say....
WorldNews

