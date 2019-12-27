Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Azerbaijan Airlines president, Jordan's ambassador mull launch of new flight

MENAFN.com Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
(MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27 Trend: President of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC Jahangir Askerov met on December 26 with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenip...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Israeli ambassador (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

(MENAFN - Trend News Agency) Details added (first version posted at 10:55). BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25 Trend: President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev...
MENAFN.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CurrentNews_EN

Gunel Beva Azerbaijan Airlines president, Jordan’s ambassador mull launch of new flight https://t.co/tVVlzogsJ5 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.