NASA's Mars 2020 rover to hunt Martian fossils, scout for manned missions

Jerusalem Post Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
NASA's Mars 2020 rover to hunt Martian fossils, scout for manned missions"The trick, though, is that we're looking for trace levels of chemicals from billions of years ago on Mars."
Recent related videos from verified sources

NASA's Mars 2020 rover conducts its first test drive [Video]NASA's Mars 2020 rover conducts its first test drive

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA — As part of NASA's preparation for next year's Mars mission, the Mars 2020 rover took its first driving test at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California on December..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:03Published

NASA to search for fossils on Martian crater [Video]NASA to search for fossils on Martian crater

NASA plans to send its Mars 2020 rover to search for signs of ancient life on Mars' Jezero Crater.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 01:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

NASA's Mars 2020 rover set to hunt Martian fossils, scout for manned missions

A NASA robotic rover is nearing completion ahead of a journey next year to search for evidence of past life on Mars and lay the groundwork for the space agency's...
Reuters India Also reported by •The AgeSpace Daily

Mars 2020: NASA's robotic rover almost complete

Mars 2020 robotic rover has completed its first test and it is set to pave way for manned missions to space.
Al Jazeera

