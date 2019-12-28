Remains of 6 recovered from Hawaii helicopter crash, no sign of survivors
Saturday, 28 December 2019 () The grim announcement came in a news conference almost 24 hours after the aircraft, first reported missing on Thursday evening, went down in a remote area of rugged terrain.
The remains of six people have been found after a helicopter heading to one of the most rugged and remote coastlines in Hawaii crashed. Officials said there are no indications of survivors after the incident at the top of a mountain on the island of Kauai. A search for the last person yet to be...
