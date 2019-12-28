Global  

Remains of 6 recovered from Hawaii helicopter crash, no sign of survivors

Jerusalem Post Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Remains of 6 recovered from Hawaii helicopter crash, no sign of survivorsThe grim announcement came in a news conference almost 24 hours after the aircraft, first reported missing on Thursday evening, went down in a remote area of rugged terrain.
News video: Six bodies found after Hawaii helicopter crash

Six bodies found after Hawaii helicopter crash 00:36

 The remains of six people have been found after a helicopter heading to one of the most rugged and remote coastlines in Hawaii crashed. Officials said there are no indications of survivors after the incident at the top of a mountain on the island of Kauai. A search for the last person yet to be...

Hawaii helicopter crash: No sign of survivors

The chopper failed to return from a tour off the Hawaiian island of Kauai, with seven people aboard. No electronic signals had been picked up, and the weather...
