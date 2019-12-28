Global  

Radio legend Don Imus dies at 79

Jerusalem Post Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Radio legend Don Imus dies at 79Imus retired from his nationally syndicated “Imus in the Morning” radio show in March 2018. He told CBS News at the time he was suffering from emphysema.
News video: Don Imus, Longtime Controversial Radio Personality, Dies At 79 In Texas

Don Imus, Longtime Controversial Radio Personality, Dies At 79 In Texas 00:22

 Controversial radio personality Don Imus has died at the age of 79 in College Station, Texas.

Don Imus, Longtime Host Of 'Imus In The Morning', Dies At Age 79 [Video]Don Imus, Longtime Host Of 'Imus In The Morning', Dies At Age 79

Shock jock Don Imus has died at the age of 79 following a three-day hospitalization in Texas.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:32Published

DJ Don Imus Dead At 79 [Video]DJ Don Imus Dead At 79

According to Politico.com, DJ Don Imus has died. Imus died in the early morning at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in College Station, Texas. This is after being hospitalized since Christmas..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published


Legendary radio host Don Imus dies at age 79 after being hospitalized since Christmas Eve

Legendary radio personality Don Imus died Friday at the age of 79. He was hospitalized on Christmas Eve.
USATODAY.com

Legendary Radio Personality Don Imus Dies At Age 79

Imus was the host of Imus in the Morning for nearly 50 years -- with the program getting its start in the late 1960s.
CBS 2


PaulFewings1

Paul Fewings RT @marklevinshow: The extraordinary Don Imus has passed.  A true legend.  May he RIP. (A more worthy tribute when I return to our beloved… 1 minute ago

juliodiaz_jr

Julio Diaz RT @connellmcshane: Thanks for everything, I-Man. We definitely lost a true radio legend. More than anything, I’ll remember how good you we… 28 minutes ago

rnwillia24

Annabelle -Bella -SinClair RT @Jerusalem_Post: #DonImus, the broadcast provocateur who was a staple of morning drive-time #radio for decades, died Friday in College S… 38 minutes ago

