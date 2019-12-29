UAE- Burj Khalifa's New Year 2020 fireworks to begin before midnight

UAE News Burj Khalifa's New Year 2020 fireworks to begin before midnight https://t.co/nsIw0tKAc2 https://t.co/YQQDHf7oCz 1 hour ago India.com #NewYear2020: All you need to know about #BurjKhalifa light show and fireworks on December 31. https://t.co/NrUcRrNIcC 2 hours ago kai [hiatus] 🔸 Burj Khalifa better have fireworks this year i wanna play sweet chaos in the background 😡😡 3 hours ago Canal Central Hotel Have a fun and unforgettable New Year at Canal Central Hotel Business Bay! Book you stay with us and watch the beau… https://t.co/F4LJjKQcB9 3 hours ago Dubai Calendar RT @DubaiOpera: Ring in the New Year with an amazing view of the Burj Khalifa fireworks! Join us for an outdoor gala dinner and concert wit… 4 hours ago AfricaZine 11.57pm: New Year’s Eve fireworks at Burj Khalifa https://t.co/mlmb8I432y https://t.co/rx4uVMmjs3 4 hours ago Nwabuobi RT @TratokT: Have easy access to the recordbreaking Burj Khalifa fireworks on New Year's Eve at @DusitThaniDubai. https://t.co/f7mWiJiHj0 7 hours ago Unstapabol kate.matthews RT @UAENews: Burj Khalifa New Year's Eve fireworks at 11.57pm https://t.co/WgoDScLWLK https://t.co/Oo54FQPjYT 16 hours ago