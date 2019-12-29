Global  

Trove of 1,200-year-old ‘Arabian nights’ gold coins uncovered in Israel

Jerusalem Post Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Trove of 1,200-year-old ‘Arabian nights’ gold coins uncovered in IsraelA jug full of rare 1,200-year-old gold coins was discovered in an excavation in Yavneh just ahead of Hanukkah, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced.
News video: Archaeologists Uncover 1,200-Year-Old 'Piggy Bank' Of Gold Coins

Archaeologists Uncover 1,200-Year-Old 'Piggy Bank' Of Gold Coins 00:39

 Archaeologists working in Yavne, Israel uncovered a 1,200-year-old “piggy bank” that contained seven rare gold coins.

Salvation Army 'Coin Crusader' Anonymously Donates Valuable Gold Coins Again [Video]Salvation Army 'Coin Crusader' Anonymously Donates Valuable Gold Coins Again

For the sixth year in a row, the so-called “Coin Crusader” has generously dropped two rare gold coins into a Salvation Army red kettle in Broward County. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:30Published

This is the moment metal detectorists looking for a mate's wedding ring discover haul of gold coins worth at least 100k [Video]This is the moment metal detectorists looking for a mate's wedding ring discover haul of gold coins worth at least 100k

This is the moment a metal detectorist looking for a friend's lost wedding ring discovered a haul of gold coins worth an estimated £100,000 and shouted - ''yee-ha - there's a f*cking fortune..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:21Published


'Arabian Nights Treasure': Cache of Ancient Gold Coins Found by Archaeologists in Israel


RIA Nov.

