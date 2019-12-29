Marketing associate of the month: Bank Hapoalim’s Asaf Azulay Sunday, 29 December 2019 ( 42 minutes ago )

Marketing Association selects Asaf Azulay, head of marketing for Bank Hapoalim as the Marketing Associate of the Month

