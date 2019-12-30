Global  

US hits Iran-backed group with deadly strikes in Iraq, Syria

Khaleej Times Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
US officials said the air strikes were successful and warn of potential further action.
Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shiite Muslim militia group

The U.S. military carried out air strikes in Iraq and Syria against the Kataib Hezbollah militia group in response to the killing of a U.S. civilian contractor...
Asian shares down from 18-month top; oil steady after U.S. strikes

A broad gauge of Asian share markets fell on Monday as investors consolidated gains after scaling 18-month highs last week, while oil was steady after the U.S....
