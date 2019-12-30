10 killed in suspected Houthi missile attack on military parade in southern Yemen

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources At Least Seven Dead After Houthi Missile Hits Military Parade A missile struck a military parade in Yemen’s town of al-Dhalea on Sunday. Reuters reports the attack killed at least seven people and wounded several. The missile struck a parade ground where a.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34Published 1 week ago At least seven dead after Houthi missile hits military parade A missile struck a military parade in Yemen’s town of al-Dhalea on Sunday. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:34Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources 11 Yemen soldiers killed in rebel missile attack DUBAI - Eleven Yemeni soldiers were killed and more than 20 wounded on Tuesday in a rebel missile attack on a military camp housing government troops, a military...

WorldNews 1 day ago



Houthi military commander killed in Yemen's Taiz (MENAFN) On Monday, Yemen's pro-government forces proclaimed the murder of a Houthi military commander in the nation's southwestern province of Taiz.

MENAFN.com 2 days ago





