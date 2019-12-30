Global  

10 killed in suspected Houthi missile attack on military parade in southern Yemen

MENAFN.com Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
(MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) A ballistic missile fired by the Houthi rebels struck a military graduation parade of the newly-recruited forces in the southern Yemeni province of Dhal...
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Missile strikes military parade in Yemen

Missile strikes military parade in Yemen 00:54

 A separatist group blames the Iran-aligned Houthi movement after a blast at the end of a military parade. David Doyle reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

At Least Seven Dead After Houthi Missile Hits Military Parade [Video]At Least Seven Dead After Houthi Missile Hits Military Parade

A missile struck a military parade in Yemen’s town of al-Dhalea on Sunday. Reuters reports the attack killed at least seven people and wounded several. The missile struck a parade ground where a..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

At least seven dead after Houthi missile hits military parade [Video]At least seven dead after Houthi missile hits military parade

A missile struck a military parade in Yemen’s town of al-Dhalea on Sunday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

11 Yemen soldiers killed in rebel missile attack

11 Yemen soldiers killed in rebel missile attackDUBAI - Eleven Yemeni soldiers were killed and more than 20 wounded on Tuesday in a rebel missile attack on a military camp housing government troops, a military...
WorldNews

Houthi military commander killed in Yemen's Taiz

(MENAFN) On Monday, Yemen's pro-government forces proclaimed the murder of a Houthi military commander in the nation's southwestern province of Taiz.
MENAFN.com


