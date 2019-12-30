Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

News Brief: Hanukkah Attack, Texas Church Shooting, U.S. Airstrikes

NPR Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Five people are stabbed at a rabbi's home in New York. Two people die after a gunman opens fire at a Texas church. And, U.S. airstrikes on sites in Iraq and Syria target an Iranian-backed militia.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published < > Embed
News video: 3 Dead After Shooting At West Freeway Church Of Christ In White Settlement

3 Dead After Shooting At West Freeway Church Of Christ In White Settlement 05:10

 Three people have been confirmed dead, including the gunman, following the fatal shooting at a church in White Settlement.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The White Settlement Police Department Holds Second News Conference Following Fatal Church Shooting [Video]The White Settlement Police Department Holds Second News Conference Following Fatal Church Shooting

The White Settlement Police Department holds a second news conference following the fatal shooting at the West Freeway Church of Christ Sunday morning.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 15:55Published

Shooter among 2 dead in Texas church attack [Video]Shooter among 2 dead in Texas church attack

A gunman who opened fire in a Texas church, killing one person and leaving another in critical condition, died after parishioners at the Sunday morning service shot him in response, authorities said...

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

12/29: CBS Evening News

Gunman kills parishioner before being shot and killed by another parishioner at Texas church; Maryland man donates two organs to two strangers in need
CBS News

2 persons including gunman killed in Texas church shooting, 1 critically injured

Texas [USA], Dec 30 (ANI): At least two people, including a gunman, were killed and one person was critically injured after a shootout at a church in Texas on...
Sify


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.