Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Sara Netanyahu bends her mind with psychic Uri Geller

Jerusalem Post Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Sara Netanyahu bends her mind with psychic Uri GellerThe First Lady posed with the always-game Geller as he held aloft some samples of the cutlery he is famous for bending with his brain waves.
;
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MariaMa34519283

Maria Marques @INTERPOL_STADIA @UNICEFUSA #SaraNetanyahu bends her mind with psychic #UriGeller #Israel #deepstate https://t.co/6CjKfkarH8 4 days ago

MarkDRudningen

Mark David Rudningen The First Lady posed with the always-game Geller as he held aloft some samples of the cutlery he is famous for bend… https://t.co/pZgK9SMWt9 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.