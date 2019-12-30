Putin, Polish PM Morawiecki in spat over who’s to blame for World War II

Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 26 minutes ago )

“They are almost blaming the Soviet Union, along with Nazi Germany for causing the Second World War, as if they have forgotten who attacked Poland…and the Soviet Union,” Putin lamented.

; “They are almost blaming the Soviet Union, along with Nazi Germany for causing the Second World War, as if they have forgotten who attacked Poland…and the Soviet Union,” Putin lamented. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend