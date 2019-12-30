Global  

Monsey stabbing suspect to face federal hate crime charges after journal found with anti-Semitic entries

Haaretz Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Grafton E. Thomas's internet searches included 'why did Hitler hate the Jews' as well as 'German Jewish Temples near me' and an article about anti-Semitic attacks
Recent related news from verified sources

Prosecutors charge Hanukkah stabbing suspect with hate crime, citing journals

Federal prosecutors on Monday filed hate crime charges against a man accused of going on a stabbing rampage during a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi's home north...
Reuters

Hanukkah stabbing suspect charged with hate crimes in New York

Investigators found anti-Semitic journal entries and internet searches while inspecting the suspect's home. The suspect's family has said he has a history of...
Deutsche Welle

Tweets about this

totalintent

Kirk Goodall The face of racism @AfronerdRadio @DaryllBenjamin @Bison4Life @qstorm3476 "Monsey stabbing suspect faces multiple f… https://t.co/yWl2NkqBIu 17 minutes ago

ByrdArdoin

BrianArdoin RT @haaretzcom: Monsey stabbing suspect to face federal hate crime charges after journal found with anti-Semitic entries https://t.co/28IRH… 49 minutes ago

haaretzcom

Haaretz.com Monsey stabbing suspect to face federal hate crime charges after journal found with anti-Semitic entries https://t.co/28IRHdjY2N 55 minutes ago

FaithMattersUK

Faith Matters Monsey stabbing suspect to face federal hate crime charges after journal found with anti-Semitic entries… https://t.co/L1D4KrqGvN 58 minutes ago

timmins316

Patrick Seguin Monsey stabbing suspect to face federal hate crime charges after journal found with anti-Semitic entries https://t.co/9dtWFgws5u 59 minutes ago

Teadoism

Teadoism RT @NYDailyNews: A 37-year-old suspect nabbed in Harlem for the anti-Semitic Chanukah stabbing in Monsey, N.Y. has been transferred from an… 6 hours ago

tzanzer

שפיטיווקע חסיד RT @ShimonRol: It seems very possible that some people will soon have to apologize for spreading false rumors that gave fodder to the enemi… 14 hours ago

Valnofux

Just Val Seems prepared for a schizo "On Saturday, Thomas allegedly “had a scarf wrapped around his face” when he stormed… https://t.co/uEwX7yIxLJ 15 hours ago

