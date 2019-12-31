Turkey's electricity prices for today

(MENAFN) Official figures showed that, one-megawatt hour in the day-ahead spot market for today, the maximum electricity rate for will be 335.01 Turkish liras at 17:00 local time, ...



Recent related videos from verified sources Tomorrow's hydrogen car Replacing gasoline and diesel with hydrogen is one of the answers to reducing CO2 emissions. The goal of the EU-backed H2ME Project is to help develop this technology. Today, there are only a few.. Credit: Euronews English Duration: 04:00Published 2 weeks ago Why Thanksgiving Week May Be a Good Time to Keep an Eye on the Markets It's almost Thanksgiving! So, what does that mean for investors? Should they put down their phones and stop checking their portfolios since volume is historically slow during the week of Turkey Day?.. Credit: The Street Duration: 00:49Published on November 22, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Turkey: electricity prices for today (MENAFN) Official figures showed on Monday that, in the day-ahead spot market for Tuesday, the maximum electricity rate for one-megawatt hour will be 333.27...

MENAFN.com 1 week ago



December 29th's Turkey's electricity prices (MENAFN) Official figures showed that, in the day-ahead spot market for Sunday, the maximum electricity rate for one-megawatt hour will be 314.48 Turkish liras...

MENAFN.com 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this