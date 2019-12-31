Greenback falls in the last full trading day of 2019

(MENAFN - Daily Forex) By: FXTM Asian equities mixed as US indices ended last week on record highs USD closes 2019 near where it started Gold rallies despite i...



Recent related videos from verified sources Elderly woman with dementia sings her heart out "A few months ago I got a job I never thought I would be able to do due to my being such a softie, But what an amazing few months it has been. Last night I was asked to sing and host the Christmas.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 02:03Published 2 weeks ago Mum diagnosed with lung cancer surprised by son who travelled 1,500 miles to see her at Christmas This is the moment a mum diagnosed with cancer had the present of a lifetime - when her son secretly travelled 1,500 miles to surprise her on Christmas Eve. Debora Hendry, 60, was diagnosed with lung.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:20Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources US stocks open lower as a record-breaking year winds down NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street on the last day of 2019. Many world markets, including Tokyo’s, have already ended trading for...

Seattle Times 1 week ago



Battered pot stocks are rallying on the last trading day of 2019 · *A number of cannabis company stocks surged on Tuesday, the last trading day of 2019. * · *The last-minute gains come after a rough year for pot stocks as...

Business Insider 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this