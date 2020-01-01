Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Young Labor displays New Year's countdown to end of the 'era of Netanyahu'

Jerusalem Post Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Young Labor displays New Year's countdown to end of the 'era of Netanyahu'The countdown ended with the words, "The end of the era of Netanyahu. The Likud doesn't count you! We'll put an end to that!" followed by the party's logo and slogan "people before everything."
;
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast [Video]Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Rain will slowly turn over to snow today as temperatures slowly fall through the 30s. The wind will be picking up and many of us will see 1-3&quot; by the end of the day. Snowfall will begin to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:19Published

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast [Video]Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Rain will slowly turn over to snow today as temperatures slowly fall through the 30s. The wind will be picking up and many of us will see 1-3" by the end of the day. Snowfall will begin to taper off as..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 03:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

A slice of the new year

A slice of the new year*Looking Mumbai, talking China* *Coming in:* January F&B entrepreneur Zorawar Kalra is undoubtedly in the process of unlearning. Ask him why and he will say,...
Mid-Day

Kim says North Korea to show 'new strategic weapon' in near future

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday said his country will continue developing nuclear programmes and introduce a "new strategic weapon" in the near...
Reuters India


Tweets about this

CensoredToday

censored.today Young Labor displays New Year's countdown to end of the 'era of Netanyahu https://t.co/eDLRGiuWJs Young Labor disp… https://t.co/dMUYeipxKD 22 minutes ago

JComm_NewsFeeds

Jewish Community Young Labor displays New Year's countdown to end of the 'era of Netanyahu': The countdown ended with the words, "Th… https://t.co/4ek7TzXs07 27 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.