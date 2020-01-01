Global  

US embassy attack: Protesters withdraw after standoff

BBC News Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Protesters have begun to leave the US embassy in Baghdad, following a tense standoff.
News video: US Embassy Attacked in Baghdad After Airstrikes

US Embassy Attacked in Baghdad After Airstrikes 01:44

 US Embassy Attacked in Baghdad After Airstrikes . The U.S. recently launched five airstrikes on areas controlled by Kataib Hezbollah, . injuring 51 people and killing at least 25 members of an Iran-backed militia group in Iraq. President Trump confirmed on Tuesday that the airstrikes were in response...

Baghdad embassy attack: Iraqi protesters break down gate and storm US facility as gunshots ring out

Iraqi protesters have broken down the US embassy gate door and stormed inside the compound as gunshots, sirens ring out.
Independent


