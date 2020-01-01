From HBO's Philip Roth adaption to Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings': What we'll watch in 2020 Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Whatever else happens, there will be television to distract and delight us in 2020 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Diego Hekaye Yoppen From HBO's Philip Roth Adaption to Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings': What We'll Watch in 2020 https://t.co/eBCjGv7V3U https://t.co/VAnsR5vFlQ 2 hours ago iPhotoo RT @haaretzcom: From HBO's Philip Roth adaption to Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings': What we'll watch in 2020 https://t.co/ExnRrP3zse 4 hours ago Haaretz.com From HBO's Philip Roth adaption to Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings': What we'll watch in 2020 https://t.co/ExnRrP3zse 4 hours ago