Emirates announces retirement of President Tim Clark

MENAFN.com Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
(MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dubai: Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates is to retire this year in June.Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Emirates made this announcem...
Recent related news from verified sources

Emirates Airline president Clark to retire in June 2020

Tim Clark will retire as the president of Emirates Airline at the end of June 2020 after more than three decades at the state-controlled business that has helped...
Reuters India

President of Dubai-based carrier Emirates to retire in June

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The president of Dubai-based airline Emirates will retire in June after 17 years at the helm of the Middle East’s biggest...
Seattle Times Also reported by •SeattlePI.com

