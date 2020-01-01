|
Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's wife rejects claims she helped him escape Japan in instrument case
Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Carlos Ghosn's wife has dismissed reports he hid in a crate for musical instruments as "fiction" while sources says a private security firm arranged his escape.
