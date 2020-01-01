Global  

Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's wife rejects claims she helped him escape Japan in instrument case

SBS Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Carlos Ghosn's wife has dismissed reports he hid in a crate for musical instruments as "fiction" while sources says a private security firm arranged his escape.
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn Has Fled To Lebanon

Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn Has Fled To Lebanon 01:03

 Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn has been held in Japan for more than a year awaiting trial on charges of financial wrongdoing.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nissan Ex-Boss Ghosn Is On The Lam, To Give Press Conference [Video]Nissan Ex-Boss Ghosn Is On The Lam, To Give Press Conference

Reuters reports Nissan ex-boss Carlos Ghosn will hold a news conference in Beirut on January 8th, 2020. The announcement from Ghosn's lawyers comes two days after Ghosn abruptly arrived from..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Fugitive Ghosn met Lebanon president after escape: sources [Video]Fugitive Ghosn met Lebanon president after escape: sources

Nissan's former boss and international fugitive Carlos Ghosn is said to have been smuggled out of Japan by an undisclosed private security company. Reuters sources say he was personally received by..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Former Nissan Boss Carlos Ghosn Jumped Bail, Fled Japan ‘Fearing For His Life’ Say Sources

By Khaldon Azhari Ousted Nissan Motor Co boss, Carlos Ghosn, fled Japan because he “feared for his life and was depressed,” exclusive sources have told...
Eurasia Review

Nissan executive Carlos Ghosn allegedly flees Japan in musical instrument case

Nissan executive Carlos Ghosn allegedly flees Japan in musical instrument caseCarlos Ghosn, the charismatic and controversial former boss of the Nissan-Renault car alliance, said Tuesday that he had left Japan, where he was awaiting trial...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this

cellonancy

Nancy Ives RT @playinglesshurt: Oh my this is a good one! —Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn fled Japan in double #bass case | Daily Mail Online https://t.c… 3 minutes ago

SBSNews

SBS News The plan to get Carlos Ghosn out of Japan was crafted over three months, sources say https://t.co/A6ixQPHAK1 22 minutes ago

minichiello_a

mario.a.minichiello Fun loving capitalism rules our world https://t.co/AMoP8KNVQX 54 minutes ago

AMAinsight

Dr Anthony Martin Luxury homes and Versailles wedding that led to downfall: RUTH SUNDERLAND examines the series of events that brough… https://t.co/hyrVLonGLi 1 hour ago

michaelwhudson

Michael W. Hudson @AP RT @Independent: Fugitive former Nissan boss to give press conference on his dramatic escape 'in a musical instrument case' from Japan http… 1 hour ago

axlestand

Axle Stand I’m 5’ 6” and yet to find the case for a musical instrument that fits! Despite this, Carlos Ghosn (same height and… https://t.co/zqdI1bqS4M 2 hours ago

Massoudmaalouf

Massoud Maalouf Carlos Ghosn, the former Nissan boss who escaped from Japan 2 days ago and returned to his country of origin Lebano… https://t.co/M46kse5mE4 2 hours ago

HipHopMatrix

🆎➕TÿÇkØ🇧🇸 🐲🐉🦂♏️ RT @WIONews: This is a scene straight out of a Hollywood movie. May be, it should be titled 'Ghosn with the wind'. Carlos Ghosn, the multi-… 2 hours ago

