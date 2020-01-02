Israeli left must seek salvation in unity Thursday, 2 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Incitement movie Incitement movie trailer - Plot synopsis: In September 1993, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin announces the Oslo Accords, which aim to achieve a lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians.. Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com Duration: 01:13Published on November 27, 2019 You Might Like

Tweets about this