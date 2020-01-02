Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Quadrantid meteor shower to illuminate Qatar sky tomorrow

MENAFN.com Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Residents of Northern Hemisphere including Qatar resident will have a good chance to seeing and observing Quadrantid meteor shower, moreover, it will illum...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: AmazeLab - Published < > Embed
News video: Watch 50 to 100 Meteors Light Up the Sky in 2020’s First Meteor Shower

Watch 50 to 100 Meteors Light Up the Sky in 2020’s First Meteor Shower 00:56

 Mark your calendars for the Quadrantid meteor shower to see about 50 to 100 meteors, thanks to a moonless sky.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Colorful Geminid Meteor Shower to Light Up the Sky this Weekend [Video]Colorful Geminid Meteor Shower to Light Up the Sky this Weekend

Here's how to see bright and colorful shooting stars light up the night sky during the peak of the Geminid Meteor Shower this weekend.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:03Published

Meteor Shower Over Missouri [Video]Meteor Shower Over Missouri

Occurred on November 11, 2019 / Lake Saint Louis, Missouri, USA Info from Licensor: "While at home the night of November 11, 2019, both my husband and I heard a loud boom outside. Thinking it was an..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 01:07Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PeninsulaQatar

The Peninsula Astronomer expert at Qatar Calendar House said the people interested in observing meteor shower need to look to nor… https://t.co/2mqBNzNwN4 27 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.