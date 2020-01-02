Global  

NEPCO: new supply of natural gas by U.S.-based Noble Energy Inc. starts

MENAFN.com Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
(MENAFN) The experimental supply of natural gas by U.S.-based Noble Energy Inc. has begun on Wednesday, according to National Electric Power Company (NEPCO).As said by NEPCO, the n...
