Rare Israeli nighttime curfew on East Jerusalem residents goes into effect

Haaretz Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Army uses British Mandate-era regulations against nine Palestinians from neighborhood that has become the flashpoint of an intense military campaign
Israeli army places six East Jerusalem residents under nighttime curfew

It is highly unusual for the army to take measures against Israeli citizens inside the country’s borders
Haaretz

Six east Jerusalem residents placed under rare curfew

Six east Jerusalem residents placed under rare curfewSix men, who have been charged in the past with disrupting the public order, will be subject to the injunctions and will be restricted to their homes during the...
Jerusalem Post

