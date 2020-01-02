Global  

Carlos Ghosn Arrives In Lebanon, Escaping Trial In Japan

NPR Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
NPR's Noel King speaks with longtime Middle East reporter Rami Khouri about former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn's arrival in Lebanon as he fled trial in Japan.
News video: Carlos Ghosn flees to Lebanon

Carlos Ghosn flees to Lebanon 00:32

 Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn said he’s in Lebanon, leaving Japan before his trial. According to Reuters, Ghosn said he refused to be “held hostage” by a “rigged Japanese justice system.” He said “guilt is presumed, discrimination is rampant, and basic human rights are denied” in Japan....

Carlos Ghosn: Escape decision most difficult of my life [Video]Carlos Ghosn: Escape decision most difficult of my life

Nissan’s fugitive ex-boss Carlos Ghosn on Wednesday called the decision to escape Japan - where he was due to stand trial for alleged financial misconduct at the carmaker - "the most difficult of my..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published

Arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife issued on eve of speech [Video]Arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife issued on eve of speech

International fugitive and former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn is expected to deliver a press conference on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a spokesperson is calling the new Japanese arrest warrant issued for his..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:15Published


Ousted Nissan exec Carlos Ghosn arrives in Lebanon as trial looms in Japan

Ousted Nissan exec Carlos Ghosn arrives in Lebanon as trial looms in Japan
euronews

Carlos Ghosn seeks trial in Lebanon rather than Japan

Former Nissan chairman reveals plans ahead of first press conference since fleeing Tokyo
FT.com


AP_VideoAlert

AP Video Alert LEBANON GHOSN - ARRIVAL Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn arrives for his first public appearance in Beirut since… https://t.co/HaJF4XscN2 2 hours ago

Cropperboyce

Russell Boyce Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn arrives at a news conference at the Lebanese Press Syndicate in Beirut, Lebanon… https://t.co/pHm39IXGRZ 3 hours ago

michell58841979

michelle rodriguez RT @MRodOfficial: Well, at least this will be an example for future international CEO’s playing in japan... looks like instead of a slap on… 5 hours ago

BusinessLiveME

BusinessLive ME #CarlosGhosn is set to face the media again today, this time not as a legendary #auto executive, but as the world’s… https://t.co/P17pVH6QZa 7 hours ago

tasleemSiddiqu1

tasleem Siddiqui Carlos Ghosn Arrives in Lebanon After Apparently Jumping Bail. Former Nissan chairman . A movie on his extraction will soon start . 11 hours ago

1EorMGbwaJNAiTg

たつのこ RT @WSJ: “I have not fled justice—I have escaped injustice and political persecution," Carlos Ghosn said in a statement after he unexpected… 1 day ago

Drunken30

that drunken over 30 Greg Kelly is entirely different from despicable Carlos Ghosn Bichara. https://t.co/kqThyr0PIo 2 days ago

Akimsdisu

Disu akeem o RT @BBCBreaking: Nissan ex-chairman Carlos Ghosn arrives in Lebanon, sources say - unclear how he left Japan where he was on bail https://t… 2 days ago

