Carlos Ghosn Arrives In Lebanon, Escaping Trial In Japan
Thursday, 2 January 2020 (
6 days ago)
NPR's Noel King speaks with longtime Middle East reporter Rami Khouri about former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn's arrival in Lebanon as he fled trial in Japan.
Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn said he’s in Lebanon, leaving Japan before his trial. According to Reuters, Ghosn said he refused to be “held hostage” by a “rigged Japanese justice system.” He said “guilt is presumed, discrimination is rampant, and basic human rights are denied” in Japan.... Carlos Ghosn flees to Lebanon 00:32
