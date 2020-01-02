Global  

'I did it alone', Ghosn says of Japan escape as Interpol issues red notice

SBS Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
An Interpol red notice has now been issued against former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn after he escaped Japan for Lebanon ahead of his trial for financial misconduct.
News video: Interpol Issues Wanted Notice For Ex-Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn

Interpol Issues Wanted Notice For Ex-Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn 01:13

 Lebanon reportedly received a Red Notice about Carlos Ghosn from Interpol on Thursday​.

Interpol Issues Arrest Warrant For Nissan Fugitive Ghosn [Video]Interpol Issues Arrest Warrant For Nissan Fugitive Ghosn

Lebanon received an Interpol arrest warrant on Thursday for ousted Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn. According to Reuters, Turkey has launched an investigation into his daring escape from Japan via..

Where in the World is Carlos Ghosn? Interpol Issues Wanted Notice for Former Nissan Exec [Video]Where in the World is Carlos Ghosn? Interpol Issues Wanted Notice for Former Nissan Exec

Carlos Ghosn, the former Nissan and Renault executive, flees Japan ahead of his corruption trial.

Ghosn says he alone organised escape from Japan as Interpol issues red notice

An Interpol red notice has now been issued against former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn after he escaped Japan for Lebanon ahead of his trial for financial...
Ghosn says he alone organised escape to Japan as Interpol issues red notice

An Interpol red notice has now been issued against former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn after he escaped Japan for Lebanon ahead of his trial for financial...
Tweets about this

AutoRepairTechs

AutoRepairTech.co 😷🇭🇰 Security camera shows Ghosn leaving Tokyo home alone before his escape, report says https://t.co/bBXXb2LVjV https://t.co/UKNhX7rUCA 19 minutes ago

body_amy

Body by Amy RT @AlArabiya_Eng: A surveillance camera captured former Nissan Motor Co chairman Carlos Ghosn leaving his Tokyo residence alone shortly be… 26 minutes ago

AutoNewsEurope

AutoNews Europe Security camera shows Ghosn leaving Tokyo home alone before his escape, report says https://t.co/N4z67xUUij https://t.co/RrHkDD3PCR 29 minutes ago

Kataeb_Eng

Kataeb.org English AFP citing statement: Carlos Ghosn says 'I alone organised my departure' from Japan 37 minutes ago

AK27RA

目玉 RT @CNBC: Carlos Ghosn: “I alone arranged for my departure.” https://t.co/CBnESHs02E https://t.co/zjIetxLuhJ 1 hour ago

Siliconeer

Siliconeer #Ghosn seen on security camera leaving Tokyo home alone: media https://t.co/t9HaEY0d4d ##Alone #Eric #Ghosn #says https://t.co/H0cQ0hc3S6 2 hours ago

Yahoo_MY

Yahoo Malaysia Turkey said 7 people had been detained for questioning, including 4 pilots, over how the wanted tycoon was able to… https://t.co/an6v6lmpMg 2 hours ago

AlArabiya_Eng

Al Arabiya English A surveillance camera captured former Nissan Motor Co chairman Carlos Ghosn leaving his Tokyo residence alone short… https://t.co/YzLV8pRZAh 2 hours ago

