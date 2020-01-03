Global  

US strike killed top Iran, Iraq commanders at Baghdad airport

Khaleej Times Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
The airport was hit in a volley of missiles just after midnight.
U.S. air strike in Iraq lays bare Iran influence [Video]U.S. air strike in Iraq lays bare Iran influence

An American air strike has killed or wounded scores of members of an Iran-backed militia that forms part of Iraq&apos;s security forces. Baghdad says it will have &quot;dangerous..

'US strike' killed top Iran, Iraq commanders at Baghdad airport

A US strike killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani and the deputy head of Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi military force at Baghdad's airport early Friday, the...
IndiaTimes

Iran's Soleimani and Iraq's Muhandis killed in U.S. air strike: militia spokesman

Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed early on Friday in an air...
Reuters Also reported by •IndiaTimes

RedAce2024

🔥Red Ace 🔥 (K) ♥️✝️⚔️🐸 RT @QBlueSkyQ: @StateDept @Rewards4Justice @SecPompeo @GenFlynn WOW-Iran Quds Force head Qassem Soleimani killed in Baghdad strike Powerful… 3 seconds ago

Jhope_Wife_

Jovannah is hoseok’s umbrella💜 RT @GaryRayBetz: This is YOUR war Trump! You broke the Iran Treaty, and you support Saudi Arabia whose leader butchered an US journalist. S… 4 seconds ago

art_vermette

Art Vermette RT @trish_regan: Breaking: #USA kills key commander of #Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps Qassim #Suleimani in strike on the #Baghdad Inter… 6 seconds ago

Wolf0926

Wolfgang Sasse RT @OMGno2trump: Breaking: This is very serious. Trump is attacking Iranian forces in Iraq. He's clearly trying to start a war. This i… 10 seconds ago

NicBoone

Nic Boone RT @EmmaKinema: Imagine if Iran had ordered a missile strike that killed Pompeo at the Pentagon with no provocation. This is what the Unit… 11 seconds ago

realJohnCurley

Desperate Times RT @nytimes: Breaking News: The U.S. confirmed it was behind the strike that killed the powerful Iranian commander Qassim Suleimani, a majo… 12 seconds ago

realJohnCurley

Desperate Times RT @nytpolitics: The U.S. confirmed it was behind the strike that killed the powerful Iranian commander Qassim Suleimani, a major escalatio… 13 seconds ago

wideawake181

wideawake18 RT @tribunal_watch: **BREAKING** IRAN ESCALATION Qassem Soleimani, leader Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Killed in a strike on convoy… 15 seconds ago

