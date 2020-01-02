Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

US forces carried out strikes to kill Iran's Soleimani at direction of Trump Pentagon

MENAFN.com Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
(MENAFN - Trend News Agency) The US armed forces carried out on Friday airstrikes in Baghdad to kill Commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Maj. G...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills Top Iranian General

Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills Top Iranian General 01:26

 Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills Top Iranian General . The Pentagon confirmed that Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani was targeted in the attack near Baghdad Airport. . Soleimani was the head of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards and one of the most powerful figures in the country. . A statement from the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Who was Qassem Soleimani, Iran's Revolutionary Guards leader? [Video]Who was Qassem Soleimani, Iran's Revolutionary Guards leader?

General Qassem Soleimani was killed alongside six others following a US air raid at Baghdad's international airport.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:15Published

Pentagon: Baghdad Air Strike, Ordered By President Trump, Kills Top Iranian General [Video]Pentagon: Baghdad Air Strike, Ordered By President Trump, Kills Top Iranian General

Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds military Force, was killed Thursday night in an airstrike in Baghdad. The U.S. Defense Department said late Thursday that the "decisive defensive action..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

US Forces Carried Out Strikes to Kill Iran's Soleimani at Direction of Trump – Pentagon


RIA Nov. Also reported by •ReutersReuters India

Pentagon confirms killing of Quds Force chief at President Trump's 'directions'

Washington [US], Jan 03 (ANI): Pentagon on Thursday (local time) said it has carried out a "defensive action" at the "direction" of President Donald Trump to...
Sify Also reported by •IndependentMediaiteNewsyReuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.