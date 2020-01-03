Iran declares 3-day mourning following Soleimani's death

The United States killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force and spearhead of Iran's spreading military influence in the Middle East, on Friday in an air strike at Baghdad airport, the Pentagon and Iran said. His death marks a new escalation between the U.S. and...
*Tehran:* A former head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards said revenge would be exacted on the United States for killing the commander of its Quds Force, Qasem... Mid-Day Also reported by •Sify •Khaleej Times •Hindu •Reuters •RIA Nov. •SBS