Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Iran declares 3-day mourning following Soleimani's death

Khaleej Times Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Khamenei says anti-US resistance to increase after Soleimani's death.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published < > Embed
News video: U.S. says it killed a top Iranian commander

U.S. says it killed a top Iranian commander 01:24

 The United States killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force and spearhead of Iran's spreading military influence in the Middle East, on Friday in an air strike at Baghdad airport, the Pentagon and Iran said. His death marks a new escalation between the U.S. and...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Who was Qassem Soleimani, Iran's Revolutionary Guards leader? [Video]Who was Qassem Soleimani, Iran's Revolutionary Guards leader?

General Qassem Soleimani was killed alongside six others following a US air raid at Baghdad's international airport.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:15Published

Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills Top Iranian General [Video]Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills Top Iranian General

Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills Top Iranian General . The Pentagon confirmed that Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani was targeted in the attack near Baghdad Airport. . Soleimani was the head of..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iran Guards ex-head vows 'revenge' on US over Qasem Soleimani death

*Tehran:* A former head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards said revenge would be exacted on the United States for killing the commander of its Quds Force, Qasem...
Mid-Day Also reported by •SifyKhaleej TimesHinduReutersRIA Nov.SBS

Donald Trump ordered killing of Iran Guards commander: Pentagon

Following Soleimani's death, Mr. Trump tweeted an image of the U.S. flag without any further explanation.
Hindu Also reported by •RIA Nov.FOXNews.com

Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page BREAKING NEWS: Iran declares 3-day mourning following Soleimani's death https://t.co/Oj8VN4dY8j 6 seconds ago

RedWalrus1

Red Walrus Iran declares 3-day mourning following Soleimani's death. They Declare 3 Days Of Mourning. What If Someone Doesn't… https://t.co/OCa3Frz5xd 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.