Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Iran promises harsh response to assassination of General Qassem Soleimani

MENAFN.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
(MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 3 By Elnur Baghishov - Trend: Iran's reaction to the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani will be harsh, Iran's Def...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ODN - Published < > Embed
News video: RUSI: Trump feels Soleimani airstrike 'makes him look macho'

RUSI: Trump feels Soleimani airstrike 'makes him look macho' 00:55

 The Director-General of the Royal United Services Institute says that the US airstrike which killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani was one of Donald Trump's "bold, tactical, military moves" which the US President feels "makes him look macho". Dr Karin von Hippel added that it is not clear to her if...

Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. Kills Top Iranian General [Video]U.S. Kills Top Iranian General

Iran is vowing "harsh retaliation" for a U.S. airstrike in Iraq that killed a top Iranian general, who reportedly played a role in the attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad earlier this week. CBS2's..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:42Published

Analysis: Did the US just 'declared war' against Iran? [Video]Analysis: Did the US just 'declared war' against Iran?

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says harsh revenge awaits the "criminals" who killed the commander of its elite Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 10:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iran terms US act of killing of Soleimani an 'extremely dangerous, foolish escalation'

Tehran [Iran], Jan 03 (ANI): Iran on Thursday (local time) termed the US' act of killing the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, General Qassem Soleimani, an...
Sify

Oil prices jump in Asian trading market following Soleimani's death

Hong Kong [Asia], Jan 03 (ANI): Oil prices in the Asian trading market have jumped after media reported that the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, General Qassem...
Sify Also reported by •ReutersReuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

The_Dies3l

AJ ❤️s Whiskey @Sasphemy the US killed someone who did bad things to the US. he was very beloved in Iran. iran is doing 3 days… https://t.co/KFAzBVktEw 3 hours ago

MUNADOSSARY

MUNA DOSSARY 🇸🇦MBS🇸🇦 RT @orchardcitygal: #Urgent As of the moment of the tweet writing, more than 70 wounded Hezbollah and the crowd vary between serious and m… 2 days ago

orchardcitygal

Annette #Urgent As of the moment of the tweet writing, more than 70 wounded Hezbollah and the crowd vary between serious a… https://t.co/2JBCoYwu3R 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.