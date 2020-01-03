Iran promises harsh response to assassination of General Qassem Soleimani
Friday, 3 January 2020 () (MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 3 By Elnur Baghishov - Trend: Iran's reaction to the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani will be harsh, Iran's Def...
The Director-General of the Royal United Services Institute says that the US airstrike which killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani was one of Donald Trump's "bold, tactical, military moves" which the US President feels "makes him look macho". Dr Karin von Hippel added that it is not clear to her if...
Hong Kong [Asia], Jan 03 (ANI): Oil prices in the Asian trading market have jumped after media reported that the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, General Qassem... Sify Also reported by •Reuters •Reuters India
You Might Like
Tweets about this
AJ ❤️s Whiskey@Sasphemy the US killed someone who did bad things to the US.
he was very beloved in Iran.
iran is doing 3 days… https://t.co/KFAzBVktEw 3 hours ago