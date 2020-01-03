János Medenica New story on NPR: Qassem Soleimani's Enduring Legacy Across The Middle East https://t.co/vHcRhYwHYO 5 minutes ago Apria Brown New story on NPR: Qassem Soleimani's Enduring Legacy Across The Middle East https://t.co/RA92UpwavR 29 minutes ago WCMU Public Radio Qassem Soleimani's Enduring Legacy Across The Middle East https://t.co/2WX0LP6jFS https://t.co/mClyPJDmbc 32 minutes ago Oscar Zhang New story on NPR: Qassem Soleimani's Enduring Legacy Across The Middle East https://t.co/nfdLjUM69K 32 minutes ago Denja New story on NPR: Qassem Soleimani's Enduring Legacy Across The Middle East https://t.co/0q9mwyfY7u 44 minutes ago NPR World Qassem Soleimani's Enduring Legacy Across The Middle East https://t.co/PXbjxFyQbl 48 minutes ago