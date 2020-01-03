Global  

Qassem Soleimani's Enduring Legacy Across The Middle East

NPR Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
The commander of Iran's Quds Force was largely responsible for the expansion of Shiite power and influence in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Gaza.
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Who was Qassem Soleimani, Iran's Revolutionary Guards leader?

Who was Qassem Soleimani, Iran's Revolutionary Guards leader? 02:15

 General Qassem Soleimani was killed alongside six others following a US air raid at Baghdad's international airport.

US kills Iran’s most senior general in Baghdad air strike [Video]US kills Iran’s most senior general in Baghdad air strike

The United States killed Iran’s top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an air strike at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday, an attack that threatens to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published

Analysis: Did the US just 'declared war' against Iran? [Video]Analysis: Did the US just 'declared war' against Iran?

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says harsh revenge awaits the "criminals" who killed the commander of its elite Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 10:10Published


Soleimani was Iran's celebrity soldier, spearhead in Middle East

Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, the top commander of the elite Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guards, helped Iran fight proxy wars across the Middle...
Reuters

Gold hits four-month high as tensions flare in Middle East

Gold hits four-month high as tensions flare in Middle EastBy Diptendu Lahiri (Reuters) - Gold prices climbed to a four-month high on Friday, as tensions mounted in the Middle East after a senior Iranian military...
WorldNews

