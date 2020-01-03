Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

7-year-old boy swallows AirPod, ends up in hospital

Khaleej Times Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
X-rays showed the wireless headphone was still intact inside the body.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Little boy celebrates first holiday season at home, after 572 days in hospital [Video]Little boy celebrates first holiday season at home, after 572 days in hospital

It's been a year full of laughs, love and kisses for the Barone family now that Mikey Barone has spent almost a full year at home. 2-year old Mikey Barone spent all of his life in the hospital.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:20Published

Atlanta boy swallows Airpod headphones [Video]Atlanta boy swallows Airpod headphones

A boy in Atlanta swallowed his Airpod headphone and now his mom is warning other parents.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:46Published


Tweets about this

DRyan327

Donna Ryan - #Resist #NoDM’s RT @DonnaCo57212936: Mom shares warning after 7-year-old boy swallows AirPod https://t.co/ObXFXDP2Ql 3 hours ago

SuzyQ4Q

SuzyQ Mom shares warning after 7-year-old boy swallows AirPod https://t.co/7onRsoyNA6 via @TODAYshow 6 hours ago

smartplatypus

𝐄𝐫𝐢𝐤𝐚 (𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐮𝐬) RT @NBCNews: A 7-year-old Georgia boy accidentally swallows one of his AirPods and ends up in the hospital, his mother says. https://t.co/3… 8 hours ago

GodfreyOSWALD

Godfrey Oswald BSc, HND, MSc, former PhD candidate RT @NYDailyNews: “Everything is fine … it’ll pass through … No more airpods for this kid.” X-ray image shows an Apple AirPod stuck inside… 9 hours ago

TODAYshowHealth

TODAY Health & Wellness Mom shares warning after 7-year-old boy swallows AirPod https://t.co/EwsxMbeIb9 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.