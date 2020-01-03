Global  

Qasem Soleimani: US kills top Iranian general in Baghdad air strike

Friday, 3 January 2020
(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Baghdad, Jan. 3 (Petra)-- Iran's most powerful military commander, General Qasem Soleimani, has been killed by a US air strike in Iraq.The 62-year old...
News video: US kills Iran’s most senior general in Baghdad air strike

US kills Iran’s most senior general in Baghdad air strike 01:17

 The United States killed Iran’s top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an air strike at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday, an attack that threatens to dramatically increase tensions in the region. The targeted killing of General Qassem Soleimani, the...

Protests take place in Iran following Qassem Soleimani death [Video]Protests take place in Iran following Qassem Soleimani death

Protests have taken place in Iran's city of Mashhad today (January 3) following the death of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani who died in an airstrike near Baghdad Airport earlier today. Footage..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:59Published

Thornberry: Trump 'wants to have a conflict with Iran' [Video]Thornberry: Trump 'wants to have a conflict with Iran'

Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry says that US President Donald Trump "wants to have a conflict with Iran", following the airstrike which killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. Report by..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:46Published


U.S. kills top Iranian commander Soleimani in air strike

The United States killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force and architect of Iran's spreading military influence in the Middle...
Reuters India

U.S. says it kills top Iranian commander Soleimani in air strike

Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, was killed early on Friday in a US air strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport, the...
Reuters India

