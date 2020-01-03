Iran names deputy Quds Force commander to replace Soleimani after assassination

Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani condemned a U.S. air strike on Baghdad airport via a spokesperson on Friday, that killed Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and called on all parties to practice...
Iran's supreme leader appointed the deputy commander of the Quds Force, Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani, as the replacement for Qassem Soleimani, the former head...
Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi condemned on Friday the "assassination" of Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu...