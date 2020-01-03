Global  

Iran names deputy Quds Force commander to replace Soleimani after assassination

Friday, 3 January 2020
Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani, named Soleimani's successor, became deputy commander of the Quds Force, the overseas arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, in 1997
News video: Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric tells all parties to practice restraint

Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric tells all parties to practice restraint 01:02

 Iraq&apos;s top Shi&apos;ite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani condemned a U.S. air strike on Baghdad airport via a spokesperson on Friday, that killed Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and called on all parties to practice...

President Trump Discusses Iran Strike [Video]President Trump Discusses Iran Strike

President Trump delivered a prepared statement on the U.S. airstrike that killed senior Iranian commander General Qassem Suleimani.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:57Published

Iran could retaliate with proxy forces, cyberattacks after assassination [Video]Iran could retaliate with proxy forces, cyberattacks after assassination

Tehran has an array of options to hit back at U.S. targets and allies after an American airstrike killed a top Iranian commander in Baghdad. Zachary Goelman reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:06Published


Iran names deputy Quds Force commander to replace Soleimani after killing

Iran's supreme leader appointed the deputy commander of the Quds Force, Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani, as the replacement for Qassem Soleimani, the former head...
Iraqi PM condemns U.S. killing of Iran's Soleimani: statement

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi condemned on Friday the "assassination" of Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu...
