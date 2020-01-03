Global  

The world reacts to Soleimani assassination, Israel supportive of strike

Jerusalem Post Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
The world reacts to Soleimani assassination, Israel supportive of strikeMajor players in the international system reacted to the assassination of Qasem Soleimani, former chief of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps Quds Force, who was killed in a US strike Thursday.
News video: Israel tightens security after Soleimani assassination

Israel tightens security after Soleimani assassination 01:00

 Israel tightened security and put its forces on standby on Friday in the wake of the U.S. air strike that killed Iranian Quds Forces Major-General Qassem Soleimani. Emer McCarthy reports.

Israel braces for Iranian retaliation after Soleimani assassination

Israel's defense minister summoned the country's military and security chiefs to Tel Aviv on Friday in the wake of the U.S. air strike that killed senior Iranian...
Reuters

Top Democrats Warn Of Escalation In Middle East Over US Killing Soleimani

Top Democrats and world leaders have warned that the assassination of Iran's most powerful military commander in U.S. air strike will lead to a violent...
RTTNews

