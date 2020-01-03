The world reacts to Soleimani assassination, Israel supportive of strike

Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Major players in the international system reacted to the assassination of Qasem Soleimani, former chief of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps Quds Force, who was killed in a US strike Thursday.

; Major players in the international system reacted to the assassination of Qasem Soleimani, former chief of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps Quds Force, who was killed in a US strike Thursday. 👓 View full article

