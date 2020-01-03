Largest Plague Of Locusts In A Quarter Century Hits Africa And Middle East Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The worst locust infestation in a quarter century has struck wide areas of Africa and the Middle East, endangering populations that are already living on the edge. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Acidic Jew Locusts are just grasshoppers who are high... is something I just learned from NPR. https://t.co/gNiVzZuHn7 9 minutes ago Degrees - Climate Headlines Largest Plague Of Locusts In A Quarter Century Hits Africa And Middle East https://t.co/aU9KyOH4qO 30 minutes ago NPR World Largest Plague Of Locusts In A Quarter Century Hits Africa And Middle East https://t.co/vgMLSr9ZCV 45 minutes ago Lindsay New story on NPR: Largest Plague Of Locusts In A Quarter Century Hits Africa And Middle East https://t.co/q6cnPx2r4q 1 hour ago ray Largest Plague Of Locusts In A Quarter Century Hits Africa And Middle East https://t.co/Ku4UGXK9Cg 1 hour ago Timothy P. McKenna NPR News: Largest Plague Of Locusts In A Quarter Century Hits Africa And Middle East https://t.co/1rTYkNUeuk 1 hour ago Lonterra New story on NPR: Largest Plague Of Locusts In A Quarter Century Hits Africa And Middle East https://t.co/0mIEMROVcd 1 hour ago blaqsbi Post: Largest Plague Of Locusts In A Quarter Century Hits Africa And Middle East: The worst locust infestation in a… https://t.co/8rQsBQ5RVp 1 hour ago