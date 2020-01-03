'A Just Struggle': Netanyahu Backs Soleimani's Killing as US 'Self-Defense,' Says Quds Head Planned More Attacks
Friday, 3 January 2020 () (MENAFN - Daily Outlook Afghanistan) JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called the US assassination of a top Iranian commander a justified act of self-defens...
The United States killed Iran’s top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday, an attack that threatens to dramatically increase tensions in the region. The targeted killing of General Qassem Soleimani, the...