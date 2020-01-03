Terry Elliott Read my Jan 3 Newsletter featuring “'Just struggle': Netanyahu backs Soleimani's killing as US 'self-defense,'…” https://t.co/P0UcU9BY4t 3 hours ago Viesha Lewand ‘A just struggle’: Netanyahu backs Soleimani’s killing as US ‘self-defense,’ says Quds head planned more attacks —… https://t.co/JKy7w64oS9 11 hours ago Kal ‘A just struggle’: Netanyahu backs Soleimani’s killing as US ‘self-defense,’ says Quds head planned more attacks https://t.co/aWuWCQt8NZ 13 hours ago anibal insfran ‘A just struggle’: Netanyahu backs Soleimani’s killing as US ‘self-defense,’ says Quds head planned more attacks —… https://t.co/17cLJpYzfs 14 hours ago Michael Argiroudis ‘A just struggle’: Netanyahu backs Soleimani’s killing as US ‘self-defense,’ says Quds head planned more attacks —… https://t.co/4YlmvSISQB 15 hours ago 💀A.M.M.💀 (Whistleblower) 💀 RT @RT_com: Israel 'stands with US in its just struggle for peace, security & self-defense' - Israeli PM https://t.co/mVqzX36z4S 15 hours ago The Watchman ‘A just struggle’: Netanyahu backs Soleimani’s killing as US ‘self-defense,’ says Quds head planned more attacks —… https://t.co/3sr04lI8dT 15 hours ago Libertarian Populism Bibi says all good ‘A just struggle’: Netanyahu backs Soleimani’s killing as US ‘self-defense,’ says Quds head pla… https://t.co/ldTjnLN8PZ 15 hours ago