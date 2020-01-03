Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

'A Just Struggle': Netanyahu Backs Soleimani's Killing as US 'Self-Defense,' Says Quds Head Planned More Attacks

MENAFN.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
(MENAFN - Daily Outlook Afghanistan) JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called the US assassination of a top Iranian commander a justified act of self-defens...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Iran vows retaliation after US kills its top general in Iraq

Iran vows retaliation after US kills its top general in Iraq 00:43

 The United States killed Iran’s top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday, an attack that threatens to dramatically increase tensions in the region. The targeted killing of General Qassem Soleimani, the...

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Iran vows revenge for U.S. attack that killed powerful general

Iran vows revenge for U.S. attack that killed powerful generalBAGHDAD — Iran promised to seek revenge for a U.S. airstrike near Baghdad’s airport that killed the mastermind of its interventions across the Middle East,...
WorldNews

Israel's Netanyahu to cut short trip to Greece after Soleimani strike: political source

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is to cut short his trip to Greece following the assassination of Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran's Quds...
Reuters Also reported by •Sify

Tweets about this

telliowkuwp

Terry Elliott Read my Jan 3 Newsletter featuring “'Just struggle': Netanyahu backs Soleimani's killing as US 'self-defense,'…” https://t.co/P0UcU9BY4t 3 hours ago

VieshaLewand1

Viesha Lewand ‘A just struggle’: Netanyahu backs Soleimani’s killing as US ‘self-defense,’ says Quds head planned more attacks —… https://t.co/JKy7w64oS9 11 hours ago

Kh9syl

Kal ‘A just struggle’: Netanyahu backs Soleimani’s killing as US ‘self-defense,’ says Quds head planned more attacks https://t.co/aWuWCQt8NZ 13 hours ago

anibaluis

anibal insfran ‘A just struggle’: Netanyahu backs Soleimani’s killing as US ‘self-defense,’ says Quds head planned more attacks —… https://t.co/17cLJpYzfs 14 hours ago

MikeArgi

Michael Argiroudis ‘A just struggle’: Netanyahu backs Soleimani’s killing as US ‘self-defense,’ says Quds head planned more attacks —… https://t.co/4YlmvSISQB 15 hours ago

A_M_M_7_7

💀A.M.M.💀 (Whistleblower) 💀 RT @RT_com: Israel 'stands with US in its just struggle for peace, security & self-defense' - Israeli PM https://t.co/mVqzX36z4S 15 hours ago

TheWatchmanNews

The Watchman ‘A just struggle’: Netanyahu backs Soleimani’s killing as US ‘self-defense,’ says Quds head planned more attacks —… https://t.co/3sr04lI8dT 15 hours ago

SemperArgentum

Libertarian Populism Bibi says all good ‘A just struggle’: Netanyahu backs Soleimani’s killing as US ‘self-defense,’ says Quds head pla… https://t.co/ldTjnLN8PZ 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.