Saudi Arabia's Tadawul All Share Index increases by 0.5 percent

MENAFN.com Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia's Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) increased by 0.5 percent, or 38 points, to close on Thursday at 8,397 points and total income arrived at SAR 3.5 billion, wit...
Recent related videos from verified sources

Saudi Aramco shares surge 10 percent on stock market debut [Video]Saudi Aramco shares surge 10 percent on stock market debut

Shares in Saudi oil giant hit daily limit in share price increases, reaching $1.88 trillion market value.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:34Published

Saudi Aramco share prices to be announced [Video]Saudi Aramco share prices to be announced

Saudi Arabia says it will use the income from this public listening to diversify its economy.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:46Published

