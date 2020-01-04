Global  

Thousands mourn Iran general killed by US

SBS Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Iranian general Qassem Soleimani was killed in an air strike near Baghdad's international airport by a US air strike, causing regional tensions to soar.
News video: Thousands mourn Soleimani in Iraq funeral

Thousands mourn Soleimani in Iraq funeral 00:39

 The streets near Baghdad's Green Zone were choked with people paying respects to Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and others slain in the targeted U.S. air strike against him.

Thousands of mourners take part in a funeral procession for General Qassem Soleimani [Video]Thousands of mourners take part in a funeral procession for General Qassem Soleimani

Thousands of mourners took part in a funeral procession in Iraq for Iran's top general and Iraqi militant leaders who were killed in a US air strike a day earlier. Among those killed was Qassem..

Thousands in Baghdad mourn Iranian general [Video]Thousands in Baghdad mourn Iranian general

Thousands gathered at the funeral of Iranian Military Commander - Qasem Soleimani – who was killed in an American drone strike.

Thousands mourn Iranian general killed in US airstrike

BAGHDAD (AP) — Thousands of mourners gathered Saturday for a funeral procession through Baghdad for Iran’s top general and other militants killed in a U.S....
Seattle Times

Iran general steps out of Soleimani’s shadow to lead proxies

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A new Iranian general has stepped out of the shadows to lead the country’s expeditionary Quds Force, becoming responsible for Tehran’s...
Seattle Times Also reported by •IndiaTimeseuronews

InAllBlxck

Ant🖤 RT @KTLA: Thousands of mourners chanting “America is the Great Satan” marched in a funeral procession Saturday through Baghdad for Iran’s t… 6 minutes ago

pecknuffir

Pecknfluffie RT @ABC: Thousands of mourners gathered for a funeral procession through Baghdad for Iran's top general and other militants killed in a U.S… 6 minutes ago

DennisKoch10

Dennis Koch 🖖 ‘Revenge Is Coming’: Thousands Mourn Slain Leaders in Iraq #USA #Trump *The killings of Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleima… https://t.co/UskJKKEfHl 9 minutes ago

donkamion78

conspiracyguy RT @VOANews: Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi joined thousands of mourners in Baghdad on Saturday, January 4, as a funeral procession… 11 minutes ago

MattieGutenber1

[email protected] Tens of thousands mourn Iran general https://t.co/eiCm0sEDe4 via @DailyAdvertiser 15 minutes ago

starmediaguy

AliGibs RT @CBCAlerts: Thousands march in Baghdad to mourn Iran's Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader killed in U.S. airstrike: https://t.co/mbtPQYe… 16 minutes ago

geesahn4truth

Laura Gillanders Thousands march in Baghdad to mourn Soleimani, others killed in U.S. airstrike https://t.co/eptHkPY30t 18 minutes ago

lucas_isaacs_72

Lucas Isaacs 🇺🇸 RT @wsls: Thousands of mourners chanting “America is the Great Satan” marched in a funeral procession today after Iran's top general was ki… 19 minutes ago

