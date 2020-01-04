Was It Legal For The U.S. To Kill A Top Iranian Military Leader?

Teddysmom RT @Helenhs: Don’t let this story fall off the front page! New emails reveal officials were struggling to follow Trump’s orders on Ukrain… 2 seconds ago

Jacquicandy #love NHS #BackTo60 RT @LouiseRawAuthor: First threat of legal action and demands for proof, and these cowardly trolls drop the vile lie that I’m a ‘Holocaust… 4 seconds ago

Betsy @TedOkonCOA if marijuana is now a legal additive substance along w alcohol,how can U continue to lie & criminalizin… https://t.co/KS9FhoGlDg 5 seconds ago

Heidi @DavidGoldman9 @AuntMingy @MatthewJshow @real_defender @realDonaldTrump @hud @RepCummings And you still need a fn t… https://t.co/ydU9rQgC9a 5 seconds ago

InezSneks2 RT @RhondaOakley1: @mschlapp Matt Schlapp, impeachment with a crime is perfectly legal which is why Trump is in the predicament he is curre… 6 seconds ago

FREE Calgary Business Ads RT @deepgreendesign: @FirehoseOfTruth @nationalpost It is a thing if you want to appease foreign special interest groups with legal liabili… 7 seconds ago

Estrada511 @J_Charisma101 Is that legal in the bro code rules? 7 seconds ago