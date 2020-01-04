Iranian President meets Qatar Deputy Prime Minister

6 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit News - Published Australian Prime Minister Receives Backlash After Visiting Town Hurt By Bushfires 00:32 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison faced backlash during his visit to an Australian town. According to Reuters, Corbago in New South Wales state was hurt by bushfires, killing at least 18 people. A video footage showed a firefighter refusing to shake Morrison’s hand, prompting an apology from...